Five best shots - Kyren Wilson through to quarter-finals after defeating Jamie Jones
Wilson eases through to quarter-finals - five best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch a selection of the best shots as Kyren Wilson beats Jamie Jones 13-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship in Sheffield.
Was that a shoulder barge? O'Sullivan & Carter get physical
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
