BBC Sport - Ronnie O'Sullivan & Ali Carter appear to collide at Snooker World Championship

Was that a shoulder barge? O'Sullivan & Carter get physical

  • From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter appear to collide with each other as tensions rise during their World Championship second-round match at the Crucible in Sheffield.

WATCH MORE: 'One of the best flukes I've sever seen'

Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Was that a shoulder barge? O'Sullivan & Carter get physical

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Stalemate could be very important point - Klopp

Video

World Cup countdown: England's penalty despair - 1990

Video

BBC WFOTY 2018: The nominees

Video

'Classy' Hawkins through to last eight - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

GB beat Italy in thriller - highlights

Video

Aussie teenager scores spectacular scorpion goal

Video

'Oh my word!' Mayfield is surprise first pick in NFL Draft

Video

Century break seals 'devastating' Allen win

  • From the section Snooker
Video

World Cup moments: Iniesta's winner

Video

Iniesta helped me understand football better - Guardiola

Video

Arsenal players to give Wenger what he deserves - Ramsey

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired