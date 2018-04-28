BBC Sport - Ronnie O'Sullivan & Ali Carter appear to collide at Snooker World Championship
Was that a shoulder barge? O'Sullivan & Carter get physical
- From the section Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter appear to collide with each other as tensions rise during their World Championship second-round match at the Crucible in Sheffield.
WATCH MORE: 'One of the best flukes I've sever seen'
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired