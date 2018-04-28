BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: Barry Hawkins beats Lyu Haotian 13-10 to reach last eight

'Classy' Hawkins through to last eight - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker

Watch a selection of the best shots as Barry Hawkins beats debutant Lyu Haotian 13-10 to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship in Sheffield.

READ MORE: Barry Hawkins beats Lyu Haotian to reach last eight

Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.

Available to UK users only.

