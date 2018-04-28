BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship 2018: Ronnie O'Sullivan is out after 'careless' missed pots
'We've seen everything now' - two crucial misses cost O'Sullivan
- From the section Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan is out of the 2018 World Championship after "carelessness" caused him to miss two crucial pots in his second-round defeat by Ali Carter.
WATCH MORE: Was that a shoulder barge? O'Sullivan & Carter get physical
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired