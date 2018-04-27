BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: Mark Allen wins with century break
Century break seals 'devastating' Allen win
- From the section Snooker
2018 Masters champion Mark Allen makes a century break to seal a "devastating" 13-8 win over Joe Perry after claiming all five frames of the final session to qualify for the quarter-finals of the World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield.
