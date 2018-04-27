World Snooker Championship 2018: Allen and Perry level at 8-8 in second round

Mark Allen and Joe Perry are all square at 8-8 at the Crucible Theatre

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Mark Allen and Joe Perry will go into the final session of their second-round World Championship match tied at 8-8.

Masters champion Allen led 5-3 overnight but world number 22 Perry won five of Friday morning's eight frames.

Perry compiled two centuries on his way to making it 6-6 at the mid-session break, Allen won the next two frames, but Perry took the final two to level.

The match will conclude on Friday evening with the first to 13 making it through to next week's quarter-finals.

The winner will play Kyren Wilson or Jamie Jones at the last-eight stage next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Perry, 43, began the second session in style with a break of 103 to claim the first frame of the day, Northern Irishman Allen responding with a 69 in the next, but Perry countering with a 120 clearance.

The next four frames were shared to leave the game perfectly poised for the closing session.

Perry shocked defending champion Mark Selby 10-4 in round one while Allen defeated debutant Liam Highfield 10-5.

Allen, 32, is seeded 16 for the tournament at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Perry, from Cambridgeshire, has only ever won one ranking title during his career and the furthest he has gone in this tournament is the semi-finals 10 years ago.

Masters champion Allen reached the semi-finals of the World Championship back in 2009 but has failed to move beyond the second round of the tournament in his last six attempts, including defeats at the last-16 stage in each of the last four years.