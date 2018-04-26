BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: Judd Trump seals hard-fought win over Chris Wakelin
Trump survives Wakelin scare to win final-frame decider
- From the section Snooker
Judd Trump survives an impressive comeback from Chris Wakelin to win 10-9 in a final-frame decider, booking his place in the second round of the Snooker World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield.
READ MORE: Judd Trump beats debutant Chris Wakelin
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired