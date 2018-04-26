BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Watch as Anthony McGill seals 'unbelievable' comeback against Ryan Day
Watch dramatic finish as McGill seals 'unbelievable' comeback
- From the section Snooker
Watch the dramatic finish as Anthony McGill seals an "unbelievable" comeback by winning five frames in a row to beat Ryan Day in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield.
