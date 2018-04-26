BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2018: Mark Allen's fluke treble wins frame

Allen's cheeky fluke treble wins frame

  • From the section Snooker

Watch as Northern Ireland's Mark Allen flukes a treble to take the final frame of the session against Joe Perry in their second-round match at the World Championship in Sheffield.

WATCH MORE: 'Can you believe it?' - Un-Nooh fails in 147 attempt

Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.

Available to UK users only.

