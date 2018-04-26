BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2018: Mark Allen's fluke treble wins frame
Allen's cheeky fluke treble wins frame
- From the section Snooker
Watch as Northern Ireland's Mark Allen flukes a treble to take the final frame of the session against Joe Perry in their second-round match at the World Championship in Sheffield.
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
