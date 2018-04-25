BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2018: Ryan Day hits 'absolutely perfect' 145 break
Day hits 'absolutely perfect' 145 break
- From the section Snooker
Ryan Day hits an "absolutely perfect" break of 145, the highest of the World Championship so far, in the final frame of the first session of his first round match against Anthony McGill to take a 6-3 lead.
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
