BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2018: Ryan Day hits 'absolutely perfect' 145 break

Day hits 'absolutely perfect' 145 break

  • From the section Snooker

Ryan Day hits an "absolutely perfect" break of 145, the highest of the World Championship so far, in the final frame of the first session of his first round match against Anthony McGill to take a 6-3 lead.

Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Day hits 'absolutely perfect' 145 break

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Wenger says timing of announcement 'not my decision'

Video

'Can you believe it?' - Un-Nooh fails in 147 attempt

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Williams shows class against Robertson - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

World Cup Countdown: Rodriguez's stunning volley - 2014

Video

Highlights: GB beat Poland 5-3 at Worlds

Video

'One of the best flukes I've ever seen' - Williams' no-look pot

  • From the section Snooker
Video

What happens at the NFL Draft?

Video

Robot helps Everton fan live mascot 'dream'

Video

'Still work for Liverpool to do in Rome'

Video

Highlights: Arsenal 3-0 Liverpool

Video

I'm an England manager who could win a World Cup - Neville

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired