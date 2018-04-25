BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2018: Un-Nooh fails in 147 attempt
'Can you believe it?' - Un-Nooh fails in 147 attempt
Watch Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh fail on the final red of a 147 attempt during his first round match against John Higgins at the World Championship in Sheffield.
