BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2018: Un-Nooh fails in 147 attempt

'Can you believe it?' - Un-Nooh fails in 147 attempt

  • From the section Snooker

Watch Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh fail on the final red of a 147 attempt during his first round match against John Higgins at the World Championship in Sheffield.

WATCH MORE: Un-Nooh misses final black in 147 bid at 2015 UK Snooker Championship

Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Can you believe it?' - Un-Nooh fails in 147 attempt

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Wenger says timing of announcement 'not my decision'

Video

Williams shows class against Robertson - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

World Cup Countdown: Rodriguez's stunning volley - 2014

Video

'One of the best flukes I've ever seen' - Williams' no-look pot

  • From the section Snooker
Video

What happens at the NFL Draft?

Video

Robot helps Everton fan live mascot 'dream'

Video

'Still work for Liverpool to do in Rome'

Video

Highlights: Arsenal 3-0 Liverpool

Video

I'm an England manager who could win a World Cup - Neville

Video

'We're confident we can score in Rome'

Video

Lisowski hits 'shot of tournament so far' as he knocks out Bingham

  • From the section Snooker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired