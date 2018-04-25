BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: Mark Williams shows class against Jimmy Robertson

Williams shows class against Robertson - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker

Two-time champion Mark Williams booked his place in the second round of the Snooker World Championship beating Jimmy Robertson 10-5 at the Crucible in Sheffield.

Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Williams shows class against Robertson - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Wenger says timing of departure 'not really my decision'

Video

World Cup Countdown: Rodriguez's stunning volley - 2014

Video

'One of the best flukes I've ever seen' - Williams' no-look pot

  • From the section Snooker
Video

What happens at the NFL Draft?

Video

Robot helps Everton fan live mascot 'dream'

Video

'Still work for Liverpool to do in Rome'

Video

Highlights: Arsenal 3-0 Liverpool

Video

I'm an England manager who could win a World Cup - Neville

Video

'We're confident we can score in Rome'

Video

Lisowski hits 'shot of tournament so far' as he knocks out Bingham

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Blowing the whistle on football shirts at snooker

  • From the section Snooker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired