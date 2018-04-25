World Snooker Championship 2018: Mark Williams beats Jimmy Robertson 10-5

Mark Williams has won 20 ranking titles putting him fifth on the all-time list

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Two-time champion Mark Williams safely completed a 10-5 win over Jimmy Robertson to reach the second round of the World Championship at the Crucible.

The 43-year-old Welshman was in total control at 7-2 up after Tuesday's first session and eased through despite losing the first two frames.

Williams responded to being pegged back by scoring a tournament-high break of 140 followed by a 100 to go 9-4 up.

And, although Robertson took the next frame, Williams closed out victory.

The world number seven will play either 2010 champion Neil Robertson or Englishman Robert Milkins in the second round.

Williams has returned to the world's top 10 this season with the help of ranking event wins in Northern Ireland and Germany that have taken his career tally to 20.

Williams, who won the World Championship in 2000 and 2003, scored three centuries and four breaks of more than 50 in beating Sussex qualifier Robertson.

"I am coming into the Crucible playing the best stuff I have played for many years. Who knows if I can win it, but I have as good a chance as anyone," Williams said.

Higgins misses maximum chance

Four-time champion and last year's runner-up John Higgins leads Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 6-3 after their opening session.

Higgins had a chance of a maximum 147 break in frame eight after potting 13 reds and 13 blacks, but missed a difficult 14th red after leaving himself hampered by the blue.

He has made eight maximums in his career, but is yet to make one at the Crucible.

The 42-year-old Scot, a 30-time ranking event winner, and debutant qualifier Un-Nooh play to a finish in tonight's evening session, which also sees Anthony McGill take on Ryan Day.

The afternoon session sees Australia's Neil Robertson try to overturn a 6-3 overnight deficit against 42-year-old Gloucester potter Robert Milkins and world number four Judd Trump begins his Crucible campaign against Chris Wakelin.