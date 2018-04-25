Stuart Bingham: 2015 world champion to take break from game over summer

Stuart Bingham has won four ranking titles including the 2015 World Championship

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Stuart Bingham says he will take a short break from snooker and refocus on next season after losing in the first round of the World Championship.

The 2015 Crucible champion was beaten 10-7 by fellow Englishman Jack Lisowski in a high-quality match on Tuesday.

Bingham, who served a three-month ban for a betting on snooker matches last year, only returned in January.

"It's not been the best of seasons in general, but on the table I've been pretty good," the Essex cueman said.

"I haven't got my hands on any silverware but I've been knocking on the door. Give me a full season and I'll fancy winning again."

World number 12 Bingham reached the final of the Romanian Masters in March, but has now failed to get past the second round at the Crucible since winning the tournament.

There was no suggestion that Bingham aimed to "influence matches or engage in any corrupt activity" when he was banned in October 2017.

But players are not allowed to bet on matches involving themselves and other players.

Bingham added he will not be paying too much attention to the rest of the World Championship after losing to world number 30 Lisowski.

"I don't really care anymore about the rest of the tournament," the 41-year-old said.

"I'll watch a little bit here and there, and I'll turn the TV on for the evening session on the bank holiday Monday to see who wins, but that's about it.

"I'll spend some time with the family and put my cue down for a while."

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.