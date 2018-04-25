Jack Lisowski: Stuart Bingham win shows how far 'my game has improved'

Media playback is not supported on this device Lisowski hits 'shot of tournament so far' as he knocks out Bingham

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Jack Lisowski said his first-round World Championship win over Stuart Bingham shows just how far he has progressed in the last five years.

The 26-year-old from Cheltenham lost to runner-up Barry Hawkins on his only other Crucible appearance in 2013.

But this time Lisowski impressed as he scored two tons and four breaks of 50 plus to beat the 2015 champion 10-7.

"It was a great win. I felt I never competed last time," the world number 30 told BBC Sport.

"I was just looking to get comfortable in the game. It's such a tough set-up to play in if you're not used to it, but five years have passed and I was able to cope with it a lot better this time.

"Stuart is one of the best players in the world, so to win shows that my game has improved."

Lisowski, who plays either qualifier Thepchaiya Un-Nooh or four-time champion John Higgins in the second round, has had the best season of his career.

He has climbed to his highest world placing, reaching a semi-final at the Shanghai Masters and two further ranking quarter-finals.

Lisowski said his form had given him belief and he "felt comfortable" playing at the Crucible.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

"Emotionally, I was quite happy," he added. "I was never really frustrated.

"I had a century in the first frame and the noise was crazy.

"It's positive for me to simply be here competing - that was my goal. I was under no real pressure to win. The goal was to settle and I managed to do that very quickly.

"I was just happy playing in this amazing arena in front of that crowd. It's like nothing I've ever experienced."

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.