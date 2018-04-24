BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Jack Lisowski knocks out Stuart Bingham
Lisowski hits 'shot of tournament so far' as he knocks out Bingham
- From the section Snooker
Watch five of the best shots as Jack Lisowski pulls off a superb 10-7 win over Stuart Bingham, including the "shot of the tournament so far".
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
