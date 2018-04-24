BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Mark Williams' no-look fluke
'One of the best flukes I've ever seen' - Williams' no-look pot
- From the section Snooker
World number seven Mark Williams pulls off a 'no-look' fluke in his World Championship first-round match against Jimmy Robertson at the Crucible.
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
