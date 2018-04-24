World Snooker Championship 2018: Ding Junhui beats Xiao Guodong 10-3

Ding Junhui has reached one World Championship final in 2016 where he lost to Mark Selby

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May

World number three Ding Junhui took less than an hour to get the four frames he needed to beat Xiao Guodong 10-3 and secure a place in the last 16 of the World Championship.

The 31-year-old led 6-3 overnight and made breaks of 61, 78, 51 and 98 to cruise past his Chinese compatriot.

A pot rate of 93% piled the pressure on his 29-year-old opponent, who had led 2-0 before Ding seized control.

Ding plays Scotland's Anthony McGill or Welshman Ryan Day in the second round.

The match against world number 14 McGill or Day, ranked 17th, will be the ninth time Ding has made it beyond the first round at the showpiece event at the Crucible in Sheffield.

Ding looked in sensational form and relaxed in his first-round demolition of qualifier Guodong, scoring one century and seven breaks of more than 50.

"I scored heavy. I started very strong and just tried to play my shots," the 13-time ranking event winner said. "The crowd supported me a lot.

"I am confident with my form and playing well, scoring well and playing good safety. I am happy.

"I am not worried about my opponent. I think about myself. I try to smile and not worry if I miss chances."

Elsewhere

The 2015 champion Stuart Bingham is taking on fellow Englishman Jack Lisowski. That match plays to a finish in Tuesday's evening session, when another former champion, Neil Robertson, will also be in action against Robert Milkins.

The afternoon session sees qualifier Ricky Walden resume 6-3 up on Belgium's Luca Brecel and two-time winner Mark Williams begin his first-round encounter with Jimmy Robertson.

Analysis

Former Masters champion Alan McManus

I fancy Ding to win it - and did before the tournament started.

He's lost tough matches in the past two years to Selby but he's no longer here and I like the fact Ding said he thinks he's the favourite for the tournament.

He took out Ronnie last year and the thing he has above everyone, apart from Ronnie, is consistent scoring over long distances. He also has the best cueball control and if he finds 85% of his game he will take a lot of stopping.

He is the right age and I think he desperately wants to win this. He has all the t-shirts apart from this one.

