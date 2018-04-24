BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Barry Hawkins overcomes Carrington challenge - five best shots
Hawkins overcomes Carrington challenge
Barry Hawkins, a semi-finalist in 2017, battles through to the second round of the World Snooker Championship with a hard-fought 10-7 win over Stuart Carrington.
