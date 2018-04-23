BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2018: Jamie Jones stuns Shaun Murphy

Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker

Watch five of the best shots as qualifier Jamie Jones recovers from 8-5 down to knock out number eight seed Shaun Murphy 10-9 in the first round of the World Championship.

READ MORE: World Snooker Championship 2018: Latest scores, schedule and results

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Watch former Chelsea player Marin's comical tumble

Video

Show Roma some respect - Klopp

Video

Semi-Finals

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Spurs fans watched FA Cup semi-final defeat

Video

Kyle Edmund's life as a Liverpool fan

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton

Video

Best of London Marathon 2018

Video

'I want to break that stigma and stereotype'

Video

Farah breaks British record in elite men's race

Video

Highlights: Chelsea Ladies 1-3 Wolfsburg Ladies

Video

Did Wenger have a 'dig' at Arsenal fans?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired