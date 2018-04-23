BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2018: Jamie Jones stuns Shaun Murphy
Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch five of the best shots as qualifier Jamie Jones recovers from 8-5 down to knock out number eight seed Shaun Murphy 10-9 in the first round of the World Championship.
READ MORE: World Snooker Championship 2018: Latest scores, schedule and results
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired