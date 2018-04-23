World Championship: Mark Allen beats Liam Highfield 10-5 in first round

Allen clinched the biggest tournament triumph of his career when he won the Masters in January

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen beat English debutant Liam Highfield 10-5 to book his place in the second round of the World Championship in Sheffield.

The Masters champion led 6-3 from Sunday's opening session and won four of the six frames the players contested on Monday morning to secure victory.

Highfield compiled a 99 break and Allen 50 in the second session of the match.

The Antrim man, 32, will now face Joe Perry, who beat defending champion Mark Selby 10-4, on Thursday and Friday.

Allen hit six breaks of over 50 in the first session of the match to take control of the first-round tie at the Crucible Theatre.

Highfield reduced the deficit to two with the help of his 99 break but Allen won the next on the black to make it 7-4 and went on to clinch the next two frames to enjoy a 9-4 advantage by the mid-session interval on Monday morning.

Stoke-on-Trent potter Highfield made it 9-5, but 16th seed Allen claimed frame 15 to get over the line.

Allen reached the semi-finals of the World Championship back in 2009 but has failed to move beyond the second round of the tournament in his last six attempts.

"I didn't score as heavily as I would have liked, but I think I did enough to win," said Allen.

"It was a good match even though it was not the most free-flowing. Liam pushed me all the way and there were lots of close frames."

"The brown was really tough and, had that gone in, then maybe it would have been 6-5 and a different match," Highfield said.

Qualifier Highfield added: "I really enjoyed it and felt comfortable, but Mark played really well and deserved his win."