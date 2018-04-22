World Championship: Mark Allen takes 6-3 lead over Liam Highfield

Mark Allen is hoping to set up a second-round meeting with Mark Selby's conqueror Joe Perry
Allen clinched the biggest tournament triumph of his career when he won the Masters in January

Mark Allen hit six breaks of over 50 to take a 6-3 lead over England's Liam Highfield in their first-round match at the World Championship.

An run of 88 saw Allen win the opening frame before Crucible debutant Highfield replied with a break of 99.

However, Masters champion Allen won five of the next six frames, helped by breaks of 56, 80, 52, 89 and 51, to move into a 6-2 lead.

Highfield won the session's last frame to give himself renewed hope.

The match will resume at 10:00 BST on Monday morning with both men aiming to set up a second-round match with Mark Selby's conqueror Joe Perry.

Allen reached the semi-finals of the World Championship back in 2009 but has failed to move beyond the second round of the tournament in his last six attempts.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots jumping high on the Relay course

Rugbytots East Herts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired