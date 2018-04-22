BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: O'Sullivan recovers to beat Maguire - five best shots

O'Sullivan recovers to beat Maguire - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker

Watch the five best shots as Ronnie O'Sullivan recovers to beat Stephen Maguire 10-7 and reach the second round of the World Snooker Championship.

READ MORE: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Stephen Maguire

Watch live across BBC TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

