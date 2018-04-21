BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Joe Perry knocks out Mark Selby - watch five best shots
Perry knocks out champion Selby - best five shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch the five best shots as defending champion Mark Selby is knocked out in the first round of the World Championship after a shock 10-4 defeat by Joe Perry.
READ MORE: Defending champion Mark Selby beaten by Joe Perry in first round
Watch live across BBC TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
