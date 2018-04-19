World Snooker Championship 2018: Mark Selby to face Joe Perry; Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Stephen Maguire

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the moment Selby clinched third world title

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Defending champion Mark Selby will face Joe Perry in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield.

Selby, 34, is looking to claim a fourth title in five years after his 2017 win over John Higgins, who was drawn against Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan plays Stephen Maguire, while China's Ding Junhui is up against countryman Xiao Guodong.

Selby begins his campaign on Saturday at 10:00 BST, live on the BBC.

The draw, originally scheduled for 10:00 on Thursday, was delayed by two hours because of technical issues at the venue.

World number 22 Perry called it "an absolute joke" as qualifiers like himself "have no idea when we are playing, have to book hotels and make travel plans".

O'Sullivan is chasing a record sixth ranking title of the season and his match against Maguire is the standout tie of the opening round.

'The Rocket' has beaten Scotland's Maguire in the semi-finals en route to winning the UK Championship and World Grand Prix earlier this season.

The 1986 champion Joe Johnson said: "What a tough match that is for both players. Maguire has a good record against O'Sullivan so it will be an absolute cracker."

Elsewhere, Masters champion Mark Allen plays debutant Liam Highfield, former world champion Stuart Bingham faces Jack Lisowski, Judd Trump faces Chris Wakelin and Hong Kong's Marco Fu was drawn against world number 68 Lyu Haotian, the lowest ranked player in the draw.

WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said: "The standard is absolutely incredible. It has been a long, hard season, there has been a lot of travelling involved but we are approaching the end now and someone will be crowned the world champion."

Coverage of the tournament is live across BBC online, TV and radio, with the final taking place on 6 and 7 May.

