Ken Doherty, Peter Ebdon and Graeme Dott behind in qualifiers

Ken Doherty
Ken Doherty reached the World Championship final two years in a row, beating Stephen Hendry in 1997 and losing to John Higgins a year later

Former world champions Ken Doherty, Peter Ebdon and Graeme Dott are all in danger of missing out on World Championship qualification.

Mike Dunn leads Dott 5-4 while Doherty and Ebdon trail Welsh pair Matthew Stevens and Ryan Day respectively in the final qualifying round.

Despite wining the first and last frame of the session, Doherty lost all frames in between to Stevens and trails 7-2.

Ebdon is behind 6-3 to Day, who made six breaks over 50 on day one.

It was a good day for almost all the Welsh players at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield with four of the five in winning positions after nine frames. Daniel Wells is the only exception as he trails Liam Highfield 5-4.

2012 quarter-finalist Jamie Jones, ranked 51 in the world, all-but booked his place in the World Championship, after taking a surprise 9-0 lead against Liang Wenbo, ranked 19 in the world.

The draw for the World Championships takes place on Thursday before the tournament starts on Saturday, 21 April.

Current scores (Best of 19):

  • Ryan Day 6-3 Peter Ebdon
  • Daniel Wells 4-5 Liam Highfield
  • Adam Duffy 1-8 Xiao Guodong
  • Stuart Carrington 5-4 Zhang Anda
  • Graeme Dott 4-5 Mike Dunn
  • Michael Holt 2-7 Robert Milkins
  • Rory McLeod 2-7 Lyu Haotian
  • Matthew Stevens 7-2 Ken Doherty
  • Liang Wenbo 0-9 Jamie Jones
  • Jack Lisowski 7-2 Alan McManus
  • Andrew Higginson 4-5 Ricky Walden
  • Mark Davis 2- 7 Joe Perry
  • Tian Pengfei 1- 8 Chris Wakelin
  • Alfie Burden 4-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
  • Jimmy Robertson 4-5 Michael White
  • Hossein Vafaei 3-6 Stephen Maguire

