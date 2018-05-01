World Snooker Championship: How to watch on the BBC

Who will follow in the footsteps of the 2017 World Champion Mark Selby?

BBC Sport brings you comprehensive live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TVs and online.

The tournament starts on 21 April, with the final to be played on 6-7 May.

