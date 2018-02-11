Snooker Shoot Out: Michael Georgiou beats Graeme Dott to win title

Georgiou collected £32,000 in prize money by winning the Shoot Out and celebrated with his parents and sister

Cypriot Michael Georgiou beat Graeme Dott in a thrilling finish to win the Coral Snooker Shoot Out in Watford.

Georgiou looked to have won the ranking event title when he hit a break of 52 in the format that features a shot clock and one-frame 10-minute matches.

However, former world champion Dott responded with a swift 51, knocking in the blue to get within 10 points with more than one minute remaining.

Both players missed the pink before Georgiou rolled it in to win the title.

Georgiou, who hit the highest break of the tournament - 109 to win his quarter-final - collected £32,000 prize money.