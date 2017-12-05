BBC Sport - UK Snooker Championship 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan eyes next year's 'I'm a Celebrity'
Let's have a bit of the jungle - Ronnie eyes 'I'm a Celebrity'
- From the section Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan tells BBC Sport he wants to be a contestant on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here during an entertaining interview at the UK Snooker Championship.
WATCH MORE: O'Sullivan's 132 break on way to victory
