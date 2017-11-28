BBC Sport - UK Snooker Championship: Day confident going into Jamie Curtis-Barrett tie
Day confident going into Curtis-Barrett tie
- From the section Snooker
Welshman Ryan Day tells BBC Sport Wales' Gareth Blainey he is confident of reaching the UK Snooker Championship second round by beating England's Jamie Curtis-Barrett in his opener, which begins on Tuesday, 28 November (14:30 GMT).
Fellow Welshmen Ian Preece and Jak Jones are also in action on the opening day.
