Scottish Open: Marco Fu turns down chance to celebrate at John Higgins' house

John Higgins beat Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump on his way to the Scottish Open final

Scottish Open winner Marco Fu declined the chance to celebrate his victory at the home of runner-up John Higgins.

The Hong Kong player took eight frames in a row to win 9-4 after trailing 4-1.

Higgins extended the welcome because Fu apparently had no family or friends at Glasgow's Emirates Arena to see him claim his third ranking title.

"At the start of the day I invited him back to the Higgins household but he was driving down to London to get his flight home," said Higgins.

"He's one of the nicest guys on the tour so you can't grudge him this win. It's just a pity he's not got any friends or family here [to see him win]," Higgins told BBC Scotland.

"Marco's a classy player round about the table and when the conditions are good he just floats the balls in."

Fu, 38, had not won a ranking event since the Australian Open in 2013 and explained his reasons for not being able to join the Higgins' family gathering.

The Scottish Open was Marco Fu's third ranking title victory - his first since 2013

"Yes I needed to get up at about three of four o'clock in the morning to drive to London because I fly to Hong Kong on Monday night," he told BBC Scotland.

"I'm not really looking forward to the drive but that's the way it is.

"This win is right up there with playing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White in London. I was feeling nervous because he's [Higgins] got a lot of support but I am pretty sure John was feeling a different kind of pressure with so much expectation.

"I can't believe I've beaten one of the best players in the world."

Higgins, 41, remains confident of winning a 29th ranking title after going into that final having knocked out Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump.

The 'wizard of Wishaw' won the China Championship in Guangzhou and the Champion of Champions event in Coventry in November.

But those tournaments were not ranking events, so the four-time world champion is still aiming to notch another to move him clear of O'Sullivan and Steve Davis (both 28) into second place overall behind Stephen Hendry (36).

"If I can keep playing to that sort of standard you would hope I get over the line at one of the tournaments in the new year," said Higgins.

"The atmosphere coming in tonight was incredible and I put a Deacon Blue song on and everything. I'm just gutted I couldn't give them something to shout about."

World number three Higgins will be the only Scot at the Masters when it begins on 15 January at Alexandra Palace in London, where he could face Fu again in a quarter-final if they both progress from their opening games.