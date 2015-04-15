World Snooker Championship: Test your knowledge

Jeremy Kyle, Joey Essex and more take celebrity snooker quiz
World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 18 April-4 May
Think you know all there is to know about snooker? If so, try the questions below that snookered our celebrity guests, including Jeremy Kyle, Joey Essex and Richard Osman, and then watch the video above for the answers...

Question 1

Snooker Quiz

Question 2

Snooker Quiz

Question 3

Snooker Quiz

Question 4

Snooker Quiz

Question 5

Snooker Quiz

Question 6

Snooker Quiz

Question 7

Snooker Quiz

Question 8

Snooker Quiz

Question 9

Snooker Quiz

Spoiler alert!

The answers...

Question One: 155 Question Two: Stephen Hendry Question Three: Ronnie O'Sullivan Question Four: 3 Question Five: 15 Question Six: Judd Trump Question Seven: Triple Cue Question Eight: Bar Billiards Question Nine: 6

