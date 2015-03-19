Michaela Tabb: Snooker referee leaves circuit

Referee Michaela Tabb became the first female to officiate a World Championship final

Snooker's highest profile female referee Michaela Tabb has left her position on the World Snooker circuit.

Tabb, 47, became the first woman to officiate a world final in 2009 before refereeing another in 2012.

Having been fast-tracked by World Snooker, she became the first woman to referee in a ranking tournament at the 2002 Welsh Open.

Previously, she played on the eight-ball pool circuit, and also captained the Scottish ladies' pool team.

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank Michaela for her contribution over the last 14 years and wish her all the best with her future refereeing endeavours," a World Snooker statement said.