German Masters: Allen beats Williams in first round

Mark Allen
Mark Allen is a former World Championship semi-finalist

Mark Allen beat Mark Williams 5-2 in the first round of the German Masters to set up a second-round meeting with Masters champion Shaun Murphy.

The match will offer Northern Irishman Allen an opportunity to avenge his 6-2 defeat at the hands of Murphy in their Masters semi-final at Alexandra Palace.

Allen, 28, will attempt to move beyond the second round of the tournament for the first time in Berlin on Friday.

The Antrim player made a best break of 87 in beating Welshman Williams.

Allen raced into a 3-0 lead against the twice former world champion with the help of breaks of 87 and 69 in the second and third frames.

Williams pulled a frame back but a break of 66 saw the world number 11 restore his three-frame advantage.

Williams compiled a break of 58 to take the next but Allen put together a 51 break to get across the line in frame seven.

