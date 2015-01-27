Lee Spick: Snooker player dies aged 34

Lee Spick
Spick won one non-ranking tournament in his career

Snooker player Lee Spick has died at the age of 34.

The Mansfield-based former world number 65 was being treated in hospital for a liver-related illness.

Fellow former Nottinghamshire-based tour player Gary Wilkinson told World Snooker: "He was a lovely lad but lost his way recently.

"He was very talented. We practised together and became mates. It's sad that he never achieved what he could have done."

Spick was a professional from 2000 to 2010 and, after dropping off the tour he retired in 2012.

He returned to the tour for the start of the 2013 season by winning Q School, but only played in two tournaments.

Spick was a former English Under-15 champion who twice came within one round of reaching the World Championship, losing to ex-world champions John Parrott and Steve Davis in the final qualifying round of 2006 and 2009 respectively.

He won one non-ranking tournament and reached the last 48 of ranking events on five occasions.

Masters champion Shaun Murphy said on Twitter: "Absolutely devastated at the news of Lee Spick passing. Really don't know what to say. I just hope his family will be OK. Rest in peace Lee."

Top Stories

Related to this story

