Jimmy White: Snooker legend reveals drug addiction

Jimmy White is regarded as the best snooker player never to win a world title

Six-time World Championship finalist Jimmy White has revealed he was addicted to crack cocaine during a three-month spell of his career.

Nicknamed the Whirlwind, the 52-year-old won 23 professional titles and was a fans' favourite.

"Jimmy White...snooker hero...people's champion...crack addict," said White in his new autobiography, which is being serialised in the Sun.

"Sounds far-fetched, doesn't it? But for about three crazy months was true."

White said he went from taking cocaine to crack following his defeat by Steve Davis in the 1984 World Championship final.

He described how he and former player Kirk Stevens took the Class A drug, before he realised the damage it was doing to him and stopped using it.

"I think Kirk tried it first but I'm my own man and I don't blame anyone else for making me do something as stupid as smoking crack," he said.

"The blame for that lies at my door only."

White is regarded as the best snooker player never to win a world title, having lost once to John Parrott and four times to Stephen Hendry in his other final appearances.

He added: "I'm lucky to be alive.

"I know drugs probably cost me 10 world titles."