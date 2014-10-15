Graham Miles: Former World Snooker finalist dies aged 73

Miles won the BBC Pot Black title in 1974 and 1975

Graham Miles, who reached the final of the 1974 World Snooker Championship in Manchester before losing to Ray Reardon, has died at the age of 73.

Turning professional after winning two Midland amateur championships, he reached the world quarter-finals at his first attempt in 1973.

Miles, from Birmingham, appeared in BBC Two's one-frame tournament Pot Black as a late replacement for the 1974 series.

He won the title that year and retained it in 1975.

Miles beat two world champions, Alex Higgins and John Spencer, to reach the 1976 Masters final at the New London Theatre before losing to Reardon, and beat Higgins again to reach the 1979 Holsten International final before losing to Spencer.

In 1981 he beat yet another world champion, Cliff Thorburn, to win the Tolly Cobbold Classic at Ipswich.

Miles was instantly recognisable for his eccentric method of sighting.

Initially, his cue ran classically under the point of his chin but after a sudden and drastic loss of form, he brought it further and further to the left so that it started almost under his ear - hence the quip that he was "playing by ear".