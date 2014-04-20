World Snooker Championship: Ali Carter beats Xiao Guodong

World Snooker Championship

Venue: The Crucible, Sheffield Dates: 19 April - 5 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, online, connected TVs, mobiles and tablets. Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Ali Carter saw off the challenge of World Championship debutant Xiao Guodong to progress to the second round at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The Englishman, runner-up to Ronnie O'Sullivan in 2008 and 2012, recorded a 10-8 win over China's world number 25.

Xiao threatened to cause an upset with the match tied at 8-8 but Carter seized the initiative with a break of 80 and held his nerve in the final frame.

All credit to me for making an 80 break and playing a granite last frame Ali Carter World number 13

Carter will face compatriot Mark Selby or Wales's Michael White next.

"I went out there with a game plan to try and attack and at 4-1 in front I was cruising and felt good," said Carter, 34.

"It cost me in the first session as for all the money in the world it looked like I was going to be 7-2 up, but then to get out 5-4 ahead in the end, I felt like I'd had a result.

"He played well and didn't look like he was under any pressure at any time. The clearance he made to go to 8-8 was massive - but all credit to me for making the 80 break and playing a granite last frame there to win it."

Ryan Day earned a 10-9 win over Scotland's world number nine Stephen Maguire, who fought back from 6-9 down to force a 19th frame. Welshman Day will face Judd Trump or Tom Ford in the last 16.

Shaun Murphy,world champion in 2005, overturned a 4-5 deficit at the interval to beat 28-year-old Jamie Cope 10-9 and set up a second-round meeting with Marco Fu or Martin Gould.

Earlier, 1997 champion Ken Doherty progressed to the second round for the first time in eight years with a 10-5 victory over sixth seed Stuart Bingham.

China's Ding Junhui scored the highest break of the tournament so far with a 136 as he built a 6-3 lead against England's Michael Wasley in a match that resumes at 14:30 BST on Monday.