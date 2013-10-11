O'Sullivan rejected match-fixing offer

  • From the section Snooker

Five-time world snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan says he turned down a £20,000 offer to fix a match as it would have meant "losing friends and family".

In an interview with BBC Sport, O'Sullivan goes on to say that "snooker's given me a great life. It's not just about the money."

The revelation that he was approached to fix a match comes less than a month after former world top-five player Stephen Lee was handed a 12-year ban after being found guilty of seven match-fixing charges.

