Stephen Lee: Snooker player appeals against 12-year ban

Former world number five Stephen Lee has submitted an appeal against his 12-year ban for snooker match-fixing.

Lee, 38, of Trowbridge, Wiltshire, is fighting the sanction, findings and costs after a tribunal hearing.

The sport's governing body said it was "the worst case of corruption" it has ever seen - but the Englishman insists he has done nothing wrong.

Lee said he was "devastated" by the penalty, imposed after he was found to have fixed seven matches.

He was banned following a tribunal hearing in Bristol chaired by Adam Lewis QC.

Snooker's governing body will ask arbitration specialists Sport Resolutions to arrange an appeal hearing, where another QC will consider the case.

Lee, who has been a professional for more than 20 years and the winner of five ranking titles, was found to have manipulated the outcome of seven matches in 2008 and 2009.

The tribunal ruled he deliberately lost matches against Ken Doherty and Marco Fu at the 2008 Malta Cup and agreed to lose the first frame against both Stephen Hendry and Mark King at the 2008 UK Championship.

In addition, Lee lost matches by a predetermined score to Neil Robertson at the 2008 Malta Cup and to Mark Selby at the 2009 China Open.

Lee similarly conspired to lose his 2009 World Championship first-round match to Ryan Day, where he was defeated 10-4.