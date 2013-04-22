World Snooker Championship 2013: Mark Davis delighted at win

Mark Davis says the gutsy 10-6 win over four-time champion John Higgins in the first round of the World Championship rates as the best of his career.

Davis was 6-3 ahead after the first session and eased over the line despite the Scot looking threatening when he battled back to 7-5.

Davis, from St Leonards, said: "I played John at the UK Championship and won that, which was massive.

"But to beat him here is definitely the biggest win of my career."

Higgins never looked at his best but Davis, the world number 16, was quick to take advantage of some uncharacteristic errors and a couple of unfortunate ricochets.

The 40-year-old East Sussex cueman continued: "He did miss some balls he would not normally miss and it's a bit surprising because you don't expect it off John.

"He missed a couple of blacks off the spot, but for the majority of the match I punished him and it's no good if I walked to the table and missed the first red because he won't keep missing.

"He didn't play as well as he can but you have to concentrate on your own game and when I did get a chance, I tried to take it.

"Nothing really went for him. He didn't get a run and I got a few nudges which is massive in the game and made a difference.

"But I played well throughout - apart from one or two silly shots."

Davis said the fact his victory came against world number seven Higgins made it all the more special.

"No one rates and respects John more highly than me for what he has done in the game," he added.

"I have know him since he turned pro and he's a good lad. If you talk about the best players ever he is right up there with any of them.

"It's a brilliant win for me."

Davis has enjoyed the best season of his career, reaching three semi-finals at ranking events and will face either Stuart Bingham or Sam Baird in the second round.