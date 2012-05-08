Ray Reardon remembers his roots

Six-time world snooker champion Ray Reardon makes an emotional return to his roots and speaks to BBC Sport about his path from a miner in South Wales to world snooker stardom.

The 79-year-old says he had an "ambition to do something" while working in Tredegar, while former world champion Mark Williams and current world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan talk of the influence 'the godfather of snooker' had on their games.

Available to UK users only.

