Mark Allen accuses his first-round opponent Cao Yupeng of dishonest play after he is defeated in the first round of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The Northern Ireland player says Cao deserved to win the match, but he finds it "sad" that he knowingly fouled when the score was at 5-4.

