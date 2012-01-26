Mark Allen fined £250 for press conference swearing

Mark Allen was beaten in the final of the UK Championship last month

Mark Allen has been fined £250 for swearing during a press conference at last month's UK Championships in York.

Allen made the comments while criticising World Snooker Chairman Barry Hearn's running of the sport.

A statement from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association said that Allen had been fined and "warned as to his future behaviour".

The row between Allen and Hearn has been defused since the left-hander's outburst in York.

Allen's comments had included a call on Hearn to resign.

They don't want to keep on getting fined, so it's something they'll definitely learn from John Higgins on Mark Allen and Judd Trump

Judd Trump has also attracted controversy after describing Neil Robertson's play as "slow" and "boring" after their BGC Masters semi-final and insisting he would have beaten the Australian, who beat him and went on to win the title, easily if he had been at his best.

World champion John Higgins has called for Allen and Trump to calm their behaviour.

He said: "It happens. Often when you come off after a big match the adrenaline is still running.

"I'm sure they don't want to keep on getting fined, so it's something they'll definitely learn from.

"Judd doesn't really need to say these things. To say that if he played well he'd have beaten Neil easily, that's being a bit disrespectful to your opponent."