Sky Brown beat rivals including Olympic champion Sakura Yosozumi to become world champion in February

Sky Brown has won the first World Skateboarding Tour event of the season.

Brown took the title at the San Juan Park event in Argentina on Sunday with a score of 90.84 - more than four points clear of the rest of the field.

The 14-year-old scored 90.83 to become Great Britain's first skateboarding world champion in Sharjah in February.

"I am so stoked. It's so cool watching all the girls just take it to another level. They were all in the 80s. It's just so cool to see," said Brown.

"It's so inspiring and it just makes me want to push even harder. I had the best time," added Brown, who became Britain's youngest Olympic medallist when she won bronze at last year's Tokyo Games.

Australia's Ruby Trew finished second on 86.16, while Brazilian Raicca Oliveira scored 85.17 to claim third place.

Oliveira's compatriot Luigi Cini won the men's competition with a best run of 85.74 to claim his first tour title.

Olympic champion Keegan Palmer had to retire hurt after his first run but secured bronze behind American Tom Schaar, while world champion Jagger Eaton finished last.

Skateboarding was made an Olympic discipline in 2020, holding 'park' and 'street' categories after becoming one of four new sports added at the games.