Lola Tambling (centre) says watching Bombette Martin (left) compete at the Olympics has inspired her to try to qualify for the 2024 Games

Phoenix Sinnerton won the men's park event at the GB National Skateboarding Championships, with veteran Andy Macdonald third.

Sinnerton, 12, topped the leaderboard with a score of 74.4.

Jesse Thomas finished second with a score of 70.75, narrowly ahead of 48-year-old Macdonald, who is hoping to represent Team GB at the 2024 Olympics.

In the women's event, 14-year-old Lola Tambling claimed victory with a score of 42.58.

Bombette Martin, who was GB's representative at the Tokyo Games and won the 2021 National Championships, was second with a score of 41.34, with Lilly Strachan third on 38.05.

Macdonald, who has been a professional skateboarder since 1994 and has won 23 medals across all disciplines, is hoping his display can be the start of his journey to the Olympic Games.

"The ramp is about five feet smaller than what I'm used to," said Macdonald, who was born in America but qualifies to compete for Great Britain through his Luton-born father.

"It's an experience. I can't say I'm used to it but I'm getting familiar with it.

"Next month they [Skateboarding GB] make a team selection. Hopefully I will be on the team and that's my path to the Olympics."

This year's Championships feature a new format with both the park and street disciplines being split into two separate events with qualifying events and finals being held over two different weekends, with a combined prize fund of £26,000.

The street event is scheduled to take place on 24 April.