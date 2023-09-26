Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Amber Rutter and Ben Llewellin also won world championship bronze in August and bronze at June's European Games in Poland

Britain's men's trap team won gold on the final day of competition at the European Championships in Croatia.

The trio of Aaron Heading, Steve Scott and Nathan Hale beat the Czech Republic in the final.

They had been 5-3 down but came back to level the match before Hales won the shoot-off 8-7.

It was Britain's second gold of the competition in Osijek, which ran from 8-26 September, as Amber Rutter and Ben Llewellin also won mixed skeet gold.

Rutter also won individual and skeet team bronze.

Nathan Hales and Lucy Hall won trap mixed team bronze, beating teammates Aaron Heading and Ellie Seward.

In the skeet women's team event, Rutter, Emily Hibbs and Alexandra Skeggs overcame the German team to win the bronze medal match.

Elsewhere, GB's women's trap team and skeet team secured bronze medals in the junior events.