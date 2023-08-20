Last updated on .From the section Shooting

British pair Ben Llewellin and Amber Rutter edged out Peru 44-42 to win bronze in Baku

Great Britain's Ben Llewellin and Amber Rutter took bronze in the mixed team skeet event at the Shooting World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Their qualification score of 147/150 saw them qualify in joint second but were edged out of the gold-silver match in a shoot-off against Ukraine.

Llewellin and Rutter saw off Peru's Daniella Borda Olaechea and Nicolas Pacheco Espinosa 44-42 to take bronze.

"It was awesome," Rutter told the British Shooting website.

"It's always great to shoot with a team mate. The crowd have been fantastic and to come away with a medal made it all even better."

Llewellin, from Haverfordwest, added: "We always grab the opportunity to shoot together and we always make sure we enjoy it. Shooting in front of a crowd like that is great fun."

Rutter and Llewellin's medal follows up the bronze they won together at June's European Games in Krakow, Poland.

They had come to Baku as defending world champions having won the title in Croatia in 2022.

Instead it was American pairing Austen Smith and Vincent Hancock who took gold in Baku on Sunday, beating Iryna Malovichko and Mikola Milchev of Ukraine 43-42.

Earlier in the week, Llewellin and Rutter had missed out on a place in their respective individual finals during qualification.