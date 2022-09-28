Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Hales was part of the team that won bronze in the trap at the 2019 World Chanmpionships

Great Britain's Nathan Hales won silver in the trap shooting at the World Championships in Osijek, Croatia to secure a quota place at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

"I don't think it's sunk in yet, but I'm very happy and a little bit emotional," said Hales.

It will be the 26-year-old's first time representing Team GB at an Olympic Games.

Fellow GB shooters Lucy Hall and Amber Hill have also secured places in Paris.

The USA's Derrick Mein won gold while Chinese Taipei's Kun-Pi Yang took bronze.