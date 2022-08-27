Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Hall (left) put in a superb performance in the final

Teenager Lucy Hall secured a Paris 2024 Olympic quota place for Great Britain after taking silver at the European Shooting Championships.

The 18-year-old was second in the women's trap event in Larnaca, Cyprus behind Italy's Silvana Stanco with the top two nations earning Olympic spots.

There was also a bronze for Nathan Hales in the men's trap.

Hales had earlier beaten team-mate Matthew Coward-Holley, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist.

Hall started her final superbly, missing just one of her first 15 shots to guarantee a medal, before three misses in the next 10 saw her drop to second behind Stanco but she recovered to hold on to silver.

"I'm so happy to get the spot for GB and obviously the silver at the Europeans. I'm over the moon," she said.

"I had a good first 15 and then 10 that were OK and then the last 10 that was really good. But I'm just so happy for the silver medal and the quota place."